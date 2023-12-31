Truck driver charged after outback crash kills two train drivers

The clean-up is continuing after a freight train collided with a truck in the South Australian outback on Sunday.
The Barrier Highway has been closed after the death of two Pacific National train drivers from Port Augusta after the crash at remote Bindarrah about 30km from the SA-NSW border.
The Barrier Highway remains closed in both directions with traffic diverted to the Silver City Highway and Sturt Highway via Mildura, Victoria.
The crash about 10.30am on Sunday caused the diesel locomotive to catch fire and several train carriages to derail, blocking the entire highway.
The train drivers, two men from Port Augusta aged 48 and 57 died in the crash.
Police said the truck driver, a 75-year-old Queensland man, was taken to the Broken Hill Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
SA Police's Major Crash Investigators have arrested the driver and charged him with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He did not apply for bail and will appear in the Port Pirie Magistrates Court tomorrow (Tuesday).
"Cranes have been brought in from Port Augusta to assist in the clean-up and clearing the containers. This will be a long process and the road surface has also sustained damage so will in turn need to be inspected for safety," police said
Motorists coming from NSW will not be able to travel past Broken Hill on the Barrier Highway into SA. Motorists travelling east will not be able to travel past Petersburg Road - Peterborough turnoff.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had commenced an investigation into the incident and was deploying Adelaide-based transport safety investigators with experience in train and railway operations to the scene.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has begun a transport safety investigation into the level crossing accident.
The ATSB said it was deploying Adelaide-based transport safety investigators, with experience in train and railway operations, to the accident site.
"As part of their evidence collection activities investigators will examine the level crossing infrastructure and rollingstock, interview involved parties and any witnesses, examine truck and train operational information, recover any relevant components for further examination at the ATSB's laboratories in Canberra, and analyse any recorded information," the bureau said.
"The scope of the investigation and its timeframe will be determined as the ATSB builds its understanding of the nature of the accident.
"The ATSB will release a final report at the conclusion of the investigation, detailing its analysis and findings.
"However, should any critical safety issues be identified at any stage during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken."
