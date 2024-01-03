Farm Online
Home/News

Rail union urges 'zero tolerance' after outback train crash

January 3 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rail union urges 'zero tolerance' after outback train crash
Rail union urges 'zero tolerance' after outback train crash

Rail workers are calling for urgent action to prevent more deaths at level crossings, after two train drivers were killed in a collision with a truck in South Australia on New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.