Farm Online
Home/News

More farmers join fight against green energy threats to valuable farm land

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 9 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Mallee farm families gathered adjacent to the proposed mine site on the Cannie Ridge near Lalbert late last week to voice their opposition to a proposed mineral sands mine.
Mallee farm families gathered adjacent to the proposed mine site on the Cannie Ridge near Lalbert late last week to voice their opposition to a proposed mineral sands mine.

Yet more farmers claim their rights are being ignored in the nation's drive to a renewable energy future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.