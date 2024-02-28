Farm Online
WATCH: The AgTech Revolution episode seven

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
February 28 2024 - 1:30pm
Technology and how it can be used to improve livestock management is the focus of the latest episode in the AgTech Revolution series.

Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

