WATCH: The AgTech Revolution episode seven

"We get ideas just about every week from farmers. We do try and guide them a lot on what the design looks like, because we know from having done hundreds and hundreds of cattle yards what works and what doesn't. And it's not saying that their ideas are wrong, but it's often, we'll get there and we'll point out something. So we'll take their idea and then we'll say, actually, this here could flow a lot better if you just made this small tweak. And so it's really like a partnership between ourselves and the farmer to get the right answer."

