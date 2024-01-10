Farm Online
The 'extras' southern weaner buyers are chasing

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 11 2024 - 6:00am
The action at Hamilton this week. Picture by Bryce Eishold.
Weaned, European Union accredited and Immune Ready - these appear to be the three big 'wants' for buyers at southern weaner sales this year, over and above quality and value.

