Farm Online
Home/Beef

How Big Macs in Japan affect the feeder steer game

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 15 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Japan's fast food restaurant trade will play a critical role in the fortunes of feeder steer people in Australia this year. Picture by Andrew Leu on Unsplash.
Japan's fast food restaurant trade will play a critical role in the fortunes of feeder steer people in Australia this year. Picture by Andrew Leu on Unsplash.

Green shoots are starting to appear in demand from Australia's number one beef customer on a value basis - Japan, global meat market analyst Simon Quilty is reporting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.