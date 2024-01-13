Farm Online
'Know your number:' tips for dairy farmers to tackle carbon confusion

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
January 13 2024 - 1:00pm
Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre director Professor Richard Eckard, Melbourne University, speaks at the 2023 Dairy Research Foundation Symposium. Picture supplied/DRF Symposium
Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre director Professor Richard Eckard, Melbourne University, speaks at the 2023 Dairy Research Foundation Symposium. Picture supplied/DRF Symposium

When Professor Richard Eckard took to the microphone at the 2023 Dairy Research Foundation Symposium, he quickly pointed out that "reducing methane is not a small challenge".

