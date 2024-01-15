Farm Online
"Bumpy" weeks ahead for 2024 wool market

By Victoria Nugent
January 16 2024 - 6:00am
Wool sales have resumed after the Christmas recess. FILE PHOTO.
The return of wool sales after the Christmas recess saw more than 50,000 bales offered but the Eastern Market Indicator ultimately ended up at a comparable level to the final selling week of 2023.

