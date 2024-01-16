Farm Online
Young Holstein heifer delivers championship for South Australian breeders

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated January 16 2024 - 9:05pm, first published 7:00pm
A stunning white Holstein heifer took the top prize in the 2024 International Dairy Week Youth Show for the Tweddle family from South Australia.

