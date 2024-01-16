Young Holstein heifer delivers championship for South Australian breeders

A stunning white Holstein heifer took the top prize in the 2024 International Dairy Week Youth Show for the Tweddle family from South Australia.
The heifer was led by its owner 15-year-old Shae Tweddle.
Benlargo Alligator Ding was named Australia's grand champion heifer on January 15 after earlier claiming the senior champion in milk, junior leader, award - an award the stud also won in 2023.
Breeder Angela Tweddle, Benlargo Holsteins, Glencoe, SA, said the heifer's great grand dam was IDW intermediate champion in 2006-07 and won many All Australian awards.
The heifer's dam was the 2023 Adelaide Royal Show supreme champion , while the heifer herself was the Adelaide intermediate Holstein champion.
Shae Tweddle said she was excited to take the win.
She has been showing since she was six years old and this win was the highlight of her showing career.
"It's pretty cool," she said.
"I love it, it is so much fun; I love the animals and getting them ready."
Shae has been showing Benlargo Alligator Ding since it was a young calf - including at a previous IDW.
Although she had worked with the heifer to prepare her for the show, she said she didn't do too much, as the heifer could become a bit of handful if she became too friendly.
The Tweddles milk 320 cows in a split-calving herd of all Holsteins, except for two Jerseys kept for the show scene.
Angela Tweddle said she loved showing.
"I love the camaraderie, I love the people, it's good fun," she said.
Youth Show judge Brian Carscadden, Canada, said the champion was a tremendous young cow.
"She has so much dairy strength," he said.
The junior champion, senior handler, was Dusty Road Aldo Paris 13949, owned and led by Leah Dickson, Garvoc, Vic.
Ms Dickson, 17, who has been showing since she was four years old, said it was "crazy" to win the award.
"She's one of my calves that I have been really successful with," she said.
The win was extra special as the calf was from a family they had bred back from a crossbred.
Ms Dickson wasn't sure what her plans were for the heifer - which for now would head back home to "live her life in the paddock".
The senior champion, senior handler, was Whyndell Doc Sally, owned by Ross and Jade Easterbrook, Whyndell Holsteins, Tatura, Vic, and led by Jett Easterbrook.
The Easterbrooks are no strangers to success in this youth show, with Jett having won the Australian grand champion heifer award in 2022.
Judge Mr Carscadden said their entry this year was a tremendous framed cow who moved well on her feet and legs.
The junior champion, junior handler, was m-Starcrest Lambda Mckinley, owned and led by Violet Dodd, Jindivick, Vic.
Ms Dodd won free entry into the IDW show at the Gippsland Youth Show last year, bringing her family back to IDW for the first time in a number of years.
Judge Brian Carscadden said the young heifer really impressed him with her combination of dairyness, strength and correctness throughout.
YOUTH SHOW HONOUR ROLL
Grand champion heifer: Benlargo Alligator Ding, owned and led by Shae Tweddle, Glencoe, SA.
Senior champion in milk heifer, senior leader: Whyndell Doc Sally, owned by RK & JL Easterbrook, Tatura, Vic, and led by Jett Easterbrook.
Reserve: Winganna Touch Up Flighty, owned by Coburn Family, Horfield, Vic, and led by Jessica Eagles.
Senior champion in milk heifer, junior leader: Benlargo Alligator Ding.
Reserve: Woodlawn Lambda Christina 8194, owned by Woodlawn Holsteins, Finley, NSW, and led by Georgia Flanagan.
Junior champion heifer, senior leader: Dusty Road Aldo Paris 13949, owned and led by Leah Dickson, Garvoc, Vic.
Reserve: Winganna Firstprize Handsome, owned by Coburn Family, led by Taylee Ede.
Junior champion heifer, junior leader: Vm-Starcrest Lambda Mckinley, owned and led by Violet Dodd, Jindivick, Vic.
Reserve: Mastermind Casino Silvermine, owned by Sun Vale Holsteins, Numurkah, Vic, and led by Maci Crothers
