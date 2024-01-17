Farm accident survivor defies odds to claim Red and White Holstein title at IDW

Seven weeks ago Glen Gordon didn't think he'd even be able to attend International Dairy Week let alone be the breeder of the top two Red and White Holsteins.
Mr Gordon was involved in a horrific farm accident with an effluent pump, leaving him with burns to 30 per cent of his body.
He thought his high-profile Gorbro stud would have to sit out this year's IDW.
But his brother Drew and the team who help prepare their cows for show had other ideas.
They worked to get a large string of animals ready for the event.
It paid off handsomely on Monday, January 15, when Gorbro won the senior champion in the Red and Holstein Show.
Another Gorbro cow, which the group prepared for its new owners Geoff and Christine Peatling, Katunga, Vic, who bought the cow at the Gorbro sale in February, was grand champion and intermediate champion Red and White Holstein.
Gorbro also claimed the premier exhibitor award for the show and took the reserve intermediate cow award.
Mr Gordon paid tribute to the team that prepared the Gorbro cows - Kelly Bleijendaal, Andrew Cullen, Stu Robertson, Brock Neal, Cody Hibberd and Tom McKnight.
"Without those guys, this would not have been possible," he said.
"It is so rewarding.
"This is what we love to do.
"We never dreamed last week we would go out and exhibit three cows in the red show and have three class winners and two champions and a reserve.
"We couldn't have had a better day if we'd tried."
Mr Gordon said they had shown the grand champion and intermediate champion Gorbro Unlucky Jodie at last year's IDW, where she claimed reserve intermediate.
They sold her at their sale in February to the Peatling family for $20,000.
"They rang in August and said she was fresh and they thought she looked outstanding," he said.
"We had a discussion and we brought her back to Gorbro and we have managed her through to the show.
"It's great to see new owners have success with the cows we sell."
Mrs Peatling said she loved the cow when she first saw her.
"To me she had a lovely personality," she said.
The Peatlings milk about 260 cows and plan to use Gorbro Unlucky Jodie in their breeding program as well as look to show her again at IDW next year.
Mrs Peatling said for their breeding program they were looking for cows with nice udders - stylish looking cows that would give milk.
"But we don't all go for just style, I like to breed in a bit of components because this (showing) is a side kick," she said.
The couple were thrilled to take home the championship after many years of showing.
"It's something we never dreamed we could do," Mrs Peatling said.
Judge Nico Bons, Holland, was impressed with the cow.
"It's a really, really nice cow, it is such a strong, nicely balanced cow," he said.
"She has the dairyness, she has the openness of rib, she has that very good rump structure.
"And her udder is making her easily the champion - it's the width of her rear udder and the ligament in her udder."
Mr Gordon said the senior champion cow Gorbro Unstopabull Admire and reserve intermediate cow Gorbro Riverdown Asia were full sisters from Luck-E Diamondadmire, a 92-point daughter, of the well-known US cow Luck-E Advent Asia, ex 94.
"I saw her (Luck-E Advent Asia) in 2015 and fell in love with her and felt she would suit our conditions at home," he said.
"We bought her daughter and then bought some embryos out of her.
"So it's been a long-term program or project or vision I guess.
"We hoped one day that this could happen but it's nice when those plans come off."
Mr Gordon said Luck-E Advent Asia had a beautiful udder.
"I saw a bunch of her daughters over there in the US and they were just fantastic cows," he said.
The junior champion Cherrylock Tequila Tim Tam-Imp-Red-ET was shown by Stephanie and Rodney Goode, Poowong North, Vic.
The couple bought her from Brad and Jess Gavenlock, Tallygaroopna, Vic, about three months ago.
Mrs Goode said she was interested in the heifer as she loved the Tequila family
The Goodes milk 350-head herd, comprising registered Holsteins and Jerseys.
They plan to get oocytes and embryos from the heifer and continue to show her.
Judge Nico Bons said the champion heifer was well balanced.
"She has so much quality, she is so refined - from the front to the rear to the side," he said.
RED AND WHITE HOLSTEIN HONOUR ROLL
Grand champion: Gorbro Unlucky Jodie, GR & CE Peatling, Katunga, Vic.
Senior champion: Gorbro Unstopabull Admire, Gorbro Holsteins, Cohuna, Vic.
Reserve: Lightning Ridge CMD Dback Barbara, InStyle & Rusty Red, Cooriemungle, Vic.
Senior best udder: Lightning Ridge CMD Dback Barbara.
Intermediate champion: Gorbro Unlucky Jodie.
Reserve intermediate: Gorbro Riverdown Asia, Gorbro Holsteins.
Intermediate best udder: Gorbro Unlucky Jodie.
Junior champion: Cherrylock Tequila Tim Tam-Imp-Red-ET, RK & SJ Goode, Poowong North, Vic.
Reserve: Lightning Ridge Analyst Siren ET, Declan Patten, Frank & Diane Borba, TR Investments, Traralgon East, Vic.
Junior premier breeder: Declan Patten, Traralgon East, Vic.
Junior premier exhibitor: Hightop Holsteins, Zeerust, Vic.
Premier breeder: Eclipse Genetics, Port Melbourne, Vic.
Premier exhibitor: Gorbro Holsteins, Cohuna, Vic.
