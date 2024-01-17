Farm Online
Cheaper cattle, Ramadan send Indo live-ex demand skyward

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 2:00pm
Cattle arriving at Darwin for shipment to Indonesia. Picture Jess Wright.
Cattle arriving at Darwin for shipment to Indonesia. Picture Jess Wright.

Shipments to Australia's biggest live cattle market, Indonesia, ramped up significantly in December on the back of lower prices and preparation for Islamic religious festivals in March and April.

