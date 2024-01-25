Farm Online
How swapping shearing time can help beat labour woes

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
January 26 2024 - 6:00am
Shearer and woolhandler training courses have seen strong enrolments as the industry works to overcome labour shortages. Photo supplied.
More producers should think about shifting their shearing away from the spring and summer peak period to beat labour shortages, industry stakeholders have said.

