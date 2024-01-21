Farm Online
Africa's potential as a big beef customer on the US radar

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 22 2024 - 6:45am
Biltong, a form of dried, cured meat popular in southern African countries. Photo by Jeff Siepman on Unsplash.
Africa's massive population and increasing middle-to-upper income demographic is being eyed off by one of Australia's biggest beef competitors, the United States.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM's national coverage of the beef industry.

