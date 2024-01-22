Freight trucks abandoned with record flooding across the NT

The flooding emergency across the Northern Territory is easing but many areas remain isolated.
Truckies have abandoned their freight-heavy vehicles at the Victoria River Roadhouse after it was flooded and people who were marooned there were evacuated
Abour 20 truckies and tourists were believed to have been stuck there.
Authorities say the Victoria River levels are likely to have exceeded the 1991 record in the lower Victoria River with flood levels overtopping the Victoria River crossing.
The Victoria Highway is the freight route from the NT to Western Australia.
SecureNT said early this week the Victoria River at the Victoria Highway Crossing was at 23.95 metres and slowly easing.
The bridge deck level is 19.50 metres.
The Stuart Highway which provides the major freight access to the Territory from Adelaide has been cut by flooding for several days.
Top End residents have been alarmed to find many supermarket shelves empty of meat, fresh fruits and vegetables.
The rain has been a boon for cattle graziers on the important plains of the Barkly Tablelands.
For example, Tennant Creek's rainfall total for past week is almost 300mm.
Newly installed NT Chief Minister Eva Lawler said she had been assured by major supermarkets there were significant non-perishable supplies of dry and frozen foods in anticipation of weather events.
Ms Lawler had on Sunday flagged a request for Australia Defence Force help to evacuate communities such as Pigeon Hole, Daguragu, Kalkarindji, Yarralin and Timber Creek but on Monday said they were no longer required.
"The weather system has moved out of the Territory more quickly than we expected," Ms Lawler said.
A convoy of freight trucks have been delayed at Alice Springs as the Stuart Highway opened briefly and then was forced to close because of road damage and water over the road.
About 45km of the highway remained closed yesterday south of the Carpentaria Highway intersection.
Stuart Highway was opened yesterday with restrictions on 4WD and heavy vehicles only (under escort). Will close again at 6pm tonight for additional repairs overnight, to re-open tomorrow morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology says rain is expected to continue across the Top End over the next week but not with the same quantities produced by last week's monsoon arrival.
