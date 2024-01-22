Farm Online
Home/News

Freight trucks abandoned with record flooding across the NT

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated January 23 2024 - 9:02am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The flooded Victoria River has buried the crossing under several metres of flood water in what authorities are calling a record event. Picture: Victoria River Roadhouse.
The flooded Victoria River has buried the crossing under several metres of flood water in what authorities are calling a record event. Picture: Victoria River Roadhouse.

The flooding emergency across the Northern Territory is easing but many areas remain isolated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.