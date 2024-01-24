Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Victorian farmers warned to monitor hay stacks after spate of fires

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
January 24 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A recent hay shed fire in Victoria. Picture supplied by Wyuna CFA brigade
A recent hay shed fire in Victoria. Picture supplied by Wyuna CFA brigade

The CFA has responded to 50 hay fires in Victoria in the past two months, prompting warnings to producers to take extra care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.