Farm Online
Home/Beef

Shine coming off seaweed as a methane-reducer in cattle

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 25 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asparagopsis in laboratory trials investigating its value as a methane-reducing feed supplement for cattle. File photo.
Asparagopsis in laboratory trials investigating its value as a methane-reducing feed supplement for cattle. File photo.

Despite the hype around red seaweed being the holy grail for reducing methane emissions from cattle, there are some big hurdles to its uptake in the beef business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.