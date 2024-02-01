Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Comment

Australian Dairy Farmers defends of mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct

February 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett says the Dairy Code of Conduct brings rigour, discipline and price transparency to milk price negotiations between farmers and processors. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett says the Dairy Code of Conduct brings rigour, discipline and price transparency to milk price negotiations between farmers and processors. Picture by Carlene Dowie

It's something we see so often in life - people seizing an issue and misrepresenting the facts to push their agenda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.