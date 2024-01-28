NSW students immerse themselves in new International Dairy Week challenge

In a ground-breaking collaboration, Dairy NSW and International Dairy Week (IDW) joined forces this year to provide an immersive experience for students passionate about the dairy industry.
Two schools - St John the Evangelist Catholic High School from Nowra and Vincentia High School from Vincentia - were sponsored by Dairy NSW through the Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program.
Students were given the opportunity to participate in the event at Tatura, Vic, which aimed aimed to educate them about the diverse and exciting careers in Australian dairy.
Celebrating its 20th year, Cows Create Careers has been a pivotal program in educating and inspiring young Australians about careers in the dairy industry.
The program reaches 15,000 students from 240 schools across the country each year.
At this year's IDW event, students from the participating schools showcased their skills by taking on various challenges.
In the '60-Second Commercial' challenge, students communicated the benefits of including dairy in their diets to a panel of judges.
In the 'Race for Dairy' challenge, students engaged in a series of activities related to diverse careers in the dairy sector before racing to the finish line.
Lucindale Area School from South Australia secured the first-place position, with St John the Evangelist Catholic High School from NSW and Euroa Secondary College from Victoria following closely.
The supervising teachers from the participating schools deserve commendation for their dedication to fostering enthusiasm for agriculture.
These educators play a crucial role in inspiring the next generation of innovative and contemporary thinkers who will shape the future of agriculture in Australia.
For more information on Dairy NSW's Workforce Attraction and Retention activities, including the Cows Create Careers program, interested individuals can reach out to Dairy NSW via www.dairynsw.com.au or email info@dairynsw.com.au.
