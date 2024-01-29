Returned live export sheep and cattle back in Australian waters

A live export vessel ordered to return to Australia amid growing conflict in the Red Sea is now back in waters of the Western Australia, but the next step for the livestock aboard is yet to be revealed.
The MV Bahijah, owned by Israeli company Basem Dabbah, loaded cattle and sheep in Fremantle, Western Australia and departed for Jordan on January 5 but diverted away from the Red Sea on January 19, before being ordered to return to Australia the next day.
Houti pirates have been stepping up their attacks on commercial vessels, specifically those with a connection with Israel, making it likely that the MV Bahijah may not have reached its destination safely.
A statement from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry released on Monday afternoon said the department had been working with the exporter to determine the next steps for the consignment once back in Australian waters.
"These are high quality Australian animals; however, they would be subject to strict biosecurity controls while in Australia," the statement read.
"Protecting Australia's strong biosecurity system and the welfare of the livestock on board remain the department's top priorities.
"The department has been working with the exporter to determine the options available to them, consistent with legislative and regulatory responsibilities and taking into account the unique circumstances of the vessel.
"It is not appropriate for the department to comment publicly on these assessments until they are completed."
Animal activists have been using the return of the MV Bahijah to continue to push for the end of the live export trade, with protesters expected to gather at the Port of Fremantle on Tuesday afternoon.
Tensions in the Red Sea have been rising since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and throughout the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The Department of Agriculture has said live export vessels bound for the Middle East will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
