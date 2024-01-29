Farm Online
Returned live export sheep and cattle back in Australian waters

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
January 29 2024 - 5:10pm
Shipping through the Red Sea, including for live export vessels, is becoming more fraught,Photo via Shutterstock.
Shipping through the Red Sea, including for live export vessels, is becoming more fraught,Photo via Shutterstock.

A live export vessel ordered to return to Australia amid growing conflict in the Red Sea is now back in waters of the Western Australia, but the next step for the livestock aboard is yet to be revealed.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

