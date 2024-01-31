Farm Online
Farmers have every right to be furious: Connolly on Albo backflips

By David Connolly
January 31 2024 - 1:00pm
Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association president David Connolly.
This past week treasurer Jim Chalmers claimed that the breaking of an election commitment around stage three tax cuts was something Australians should accept. Indeed, should welcome. Why? Because it was the sign of a government acting in concert with the will of the Australian people - and the decision was in line with 'sound economic policy'.

