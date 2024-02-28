Farm Online
Home/Recommended

New pellet brings performance, productivity benefits to antibiotic-free lamb market

February 29 2024 - 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antibiotic-free sheep pellet Blueprint Sheep 50 Natural, developed by animal nutrition experts Alltech Lienert Australia, is demonstrating performance and productivity benefits for the antibiotic-free lamb market. Picture supplied
Antibiotic-free sheep pellet Blueprint Sheep 50 Natural, developed by animal nutrition experts Alltech Lienert Australia, is demonstrating performance and productivity benefits for the antibiotic-free lamb market. Picture supplied

ADVERTISER CONTENT

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.