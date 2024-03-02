Savings made and lice treated

ADVERTISER CONTENT
WITH the cost of agvet chemicals on the rise, primary producers need to be smart with how they maximise their use.
For this reason, the Electrodip sheep jetter is a sound investment for sheep owners wanting to eradicate lice in their flocks.
Sheep move through the specially devised panel hurdles that separate the sheep into single file, where they are jetted, well covered nose to tail.
Chemical is applied efficiently only when a sheep passes through, meaning less waste and better coverage. Nozzles can be turned on or off depending on if the user is jetting into the fleece or off the boards.
An additional benefit to the Electrodip is the speed at which a flock can be treated, reducing the labour cost.
About 1500 sheep per hour can be put through it and the sides adjust automatically to the size of the sheep, allowing ewes to be jetted with lambs at foot.
Electrodip can be used at shearing time, jetting sheep as they exit the shearing shed to ensure all sheep are treated for lice.
The machine features piston diaphragm pumps that produce a constant high pressure with low volume.
This allows chemicals to be jetted into a full fleece to knock down the lice population until shearing time. Some producers using the Electrodip have adopted it for preventative maintenance with lice active chemical incorporated in their fly dipping to keep control of the problem.
Quality Honda engines and Annovi Reverberi pumps are used for reliability and durability.
Traditional methods of plunge dipping have been doing a great job in getting rid of lice, but it seems that re-infestation is occurring on a rising scale.- Martin Carey, Electrodip
The Electrodip has a proven track record since the late Des Carey and his son Martin developed it in 1989.
Their inventiveness was spurred on by a search for an easier way to dip sheep other than in plunge or shower dips.
"Having a farm of our own meant we knew how time consuming the process was," Martin Carey said.
"Traditional methods of plunge dipping have been doing a great job in getting rid of lice, but it seems that re-infestation is occurring on a rising scale.
"Farmers can no longer wait to deal with lice, especially if they have long wool."
Manufacturing started in a small building in Te Puke, New Zealand.
The workshop has grown to its existing premises in Te Puke with the Electrodip being manufactured using modern machinery and methods. Electrodip Ltd proudly remains a family-owned company.
The Electrodip is used by farmers, veterinarians and contractors the world over, including New Zealand, Australia, UK, Europe and Asia where they are used for all types of jetting including fly, lice, scabmite and bluetongue.
Working with producer feedback has led to extra refinements to the machine over the years, including:
The continual development of the Electrodip has led to a machine where the chemical savings for dipping can pay for the cost of the machine in one season, depending on the size of the flock.
With the Electrodip, the producer controls the timing and volume of the treatments.
"You can deal with the problem as soon as it occurs instead of waiting for a contractor," Mr Carey said.
"Fresh chemical is used every time so there is no decrease in efficacy."
This year, the Electrodip will be on display at South East Field Days, Lucindale, SA, March 15 AND16; Sheepvention, Hamilton, Victoria, August 4 AND 5, and Henty Machinery Field Days, Henty, NSW, September 17 to 19.
