Fert supply on the radar as farmers ramp up storage

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
January 31 2024 - 12:00pm
Farmers are looking to store more fertiliser on-farm to ensure security of supply. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Farmers are looking to store more fertiliser on-farm to ensure security of supply. Photo by Gregor Heard.

Fertiliser supply chains will be under close scrutiny over the critical autumn import period as Australian agriculture watches to see if the unrest in the Red Sea will create issues in getting product to Australia in a timely manner.

