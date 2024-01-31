Farm Online
Live export vessel in limbo off WA coast

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
Updated January 31 2024 - 12:37pm, first published 11:30am
A live export vessel docked at Fremantle port. Picture via Shutterstock
Livestock aboard a vessel anchored off the Western Australian coast could be shipped back to the Middle East after previously being ordered to return to Australia.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer

