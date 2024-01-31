Farm Online
Nominations open for Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year award

Updated February 1 2024 - 9:02am, first published 8:00am
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison with the 2021 Red Meat Achiever Tracey Hayes and ACM Agri's national news editor Penelope Arthur.
We're on the hunt for the best and brightest individuals in the red meat game with nominations now open for the Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year and the Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador award.

