Summer storms supercharge sorghum

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 6:00am
Peter Turner's sorghum crop at Wyreema on Queensland's Darling Downs is looking a picture after the recent rain. Photo by Peter Wilson.
Heavy rain over Queensland and parts of northern NSW continued to shore up the prospects of a strong summer crop - a distant possibility at the start of the season when croppers were facing low subsoil moisture levels and forecasts of a hot and dry summer.

National Grains Industry Reporter

