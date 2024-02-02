Australian Dairy Industry Sustainability Framework highlights progress

Released in December, the 2023 report from the Australian Dairy Industry Sustainability Framework highlights sustainability progress across the dairy supply chain.
The Australian Dairy Industry Sustainability Framework is built upon Australian dairy's core promise to provide nutritious food for a healthier world.
Through the framework, the industry reports against that promise and its commitments to dairy people, the community's wellbeing, animals and the environment.
The Australian Dairy Industry Sustainability Framework is how we in the industry hold ourselves accountable and transparently track our progress.- Graeme Nicoll
New data captured in the 2023 report shows that there have been significant improvements in animal welfare, including increases in calf disbudding prior to two months of age with pain relief and the end of tail docking.
The environmental impacts of farming have been reduced, with 83 per cent of farmers now excluding stock from some waterways, up from 75pc in 2019/20.
Soil and nutrient management plans have also been adopted by 83pc of farmers, up from just 43pc in 2015.
Four out of five farmers recycle water from their dairy sheds.
Dairy manufacturers continue to work towards reducing their emissions intensity.
The latest figures show that overall there has been a 25pc reduction in dairy manufacturers' emissions intensity since 2010/11.
Dairy Sustainability Steering Committee chair Gippsland dairy farmer Graeme Nicoll said the dairy industry had led the way for more than a decade in sustainable food production and reporting.
"The Australian Dairy Industry Sustainability Framework is how we in the industry hold ourselves accountable and transparently track our progress," he said.
"There is much to note in the latest report and still much to do - for instance, around livestock methane emissions and waste silage wrap.
"Dairy farmers are responsible stewards of their land; however, the greenhouse gas emissions and waste generated by animal production systems are key impacts."
Learn about the framework and the dairy industry's commitments to its people, animals, the community and planet at dairy.com.au/sustainabilityframework.
