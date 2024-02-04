Record $17b in red meat exports shipped out last year

Mainland China remains the number one destination for Australian red meat exports by volume, importing 206,193 tonnes of beef and 165,245 tonnes of lamb and mutton. Long-term import demand drivers are strong, with Chinas affluent consumer base forecast to continue expansion, along with growing appreciation for high quality red meat products.

The United States also continues to be a major market for Australian grassfed beef and lamb. Opportunities for Australia in the US centre around increasing value through premium products such as chilled grassfed beef and lamb, rather than just growing consumption volume.

Japan is the third largest beef importer globally and the second largest export customer of Australian beef. The market is especially unique for having a highly sophisticated but also very fragmented retail food market, where Australian beef and lamb are commonly sold in retail, asboth fresh meat and ready-to-eat options.

Korea is among Australias fastest growing lamb markets in recent years with $279 million worth of sheepmeat exported there in 2023. Koreas e-commerce channel is among the worlds largest and is an easy and convenient way for shoppers to purchase Australian red meat.