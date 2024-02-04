Farm Online
Record $17b in red meat exports shipped out last year

February 4 2024 - 11:00am
Mainland China remains the number one destination for Australian red meat exports by volume. Picture via Shutterstock.
Australia exported 1.84 million shipped weight tonnes of red meat to more than 100 countries, worth a record $17.08 billion for the 12 months ending November 2023, new data from Meat & Livestock Australia shows.

