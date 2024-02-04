Record $17b in red meat exports shipped out last year

Australia exported 1.84 million shipped weight tonnes of red meat to more than 100 countries, worth a record $17.08 billion for the 12 months ending November 2023, new data from Meat & Livestock Australia shows.
MLA's annual global market snapshots for 2024 provide insights into where the volume and value were distributed to, and drivers of demand in each market.
The snapshot reports are collated to illustrate the competitive advantages and growth opportunities for Australian red meat across the world.
Covering 14 markets for beef and sheep meat, the snapshots provide industry stakeholders access to topline insights on consumer demographics, perceptions, habits and trends, as well as key export statistics, analysis and updates on trade access and the competitive landscape.
Key insights:
MLAs Manager of Global Market Insights and Adoption Mindo Kondo said the young, expanding and increasingly affluent consumers in emerging regions such as the Middle East and South-East Asia provide another significant opportunity for Australian red meat exporters.
The dial has been shifting regarding the awareness of premium red meat, as demand for non-local cuisine foodservice experiences and acceptance of packaged meat products purchased from modern retail are playing a more significant role in emerging markets, Ms Kondo said.
For example, in South-East Asia, growing red meat consumption is being driven by increasing interest in dining out at not only Western-style cuisine restaurants, but also Japanese and Korean.
The Australian red meat industry has the potential to extend its excellent reputation overseas by expanding into more markets, accessing new consumers in already-established markets and ensuring the industrys reputation for producing the best beef and lamb in the world.
