Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian milk production continues to grow - with 2.2% lift in December

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
February 5 2024 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian milk production continues to grow - with 2.2% lift in December
Australian milk production continues to grow - with 2.2% lift in December

Australian milk production continues to grow slowly, defying the trend in some other dairy exporting regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.