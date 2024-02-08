Farm Online
Early end to El Nino now predicted

By Don White, Weatherwatch
February 9 2024 - 10:00am
Several months ago, even with the lack of cool water in the western Pacific, the eastern Pacific appeared to be in a clear El Nino state. This column expressed an awareness that this El Nino could be different because of the warm waters in the western Pacific and in the Coral and Tasman seas. In recent weeks, the El Nino sea surface temperature pattern in the Pacific Ocean seems highly "washed out". This mixed pattern of influences is contributing to decreased confidence in long-range outlooks.

