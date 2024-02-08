Early end to El Nino now predicted

The sub-surface water in the western Pacific Ocean has caused the cool water pool to grow and extend eastwards, meaning the end of the current El Nino is expected earlier than originally thought. We are likely to see cooling occur in the eastern Pacific waters in autumn. However, it is clear this El Nino is now having minimal influence on our weather, so the timing of when the El Nino is officially declared over is less important for the longer-range outlooks. Instead, warm SSTs are likely to drive an elevated potential of rainfall into late summer and spring. In the longer term, most modelling appears to push towards a La Nina pattern next spring/summer, but there may be some variability yet to come. Strong monsoon pushes across northern Australia aren't normally followed by La Nina event, so the confidence level again remains reduced.