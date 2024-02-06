Farm Online
Home/Beef
Exclusive

PFAS residues could risk overseas beef markets: says former AgForce president

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated February 6 2024 - 11:05am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A highly regarded Queensland cattleman has issued a warning to the beef industry that overseas markets could be lost if protocols for PFAS contamination in the supply chain are not introduced as a matter of urgency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.