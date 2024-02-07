Farm Online
Home/Beef

Garry Edwards takes over helm of Cattle Australia

February 8 2024 - 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry Edwards is now heading up the peak grassfed cattle producer body Cattle Australia. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Garry Edwards is now heading up the peak grassfed cattle producer body Cattle Australia. Picture Shan Goodwin.

Cattle Australia has announced Garry Edwards as chair of its board of directors and extended thanks to outgoing chair, David Foote, for his foundational contribution to the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.