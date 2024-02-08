SA property which proved modern farming's success on marginal land for sale

One of South Australia's biggest cropping success stories is on the market for the first time in more than a century.
Peter Kuhlmann is calling time on the family's sprawling Mudabie operation which takes in 18,400 hectares (45,467 acres) just east of Ceduna.
Mr Kuhlmann was famously named Australian farmer of the year and Grains Research and Development Corporation's grain grower of the year in 2012 for his success in transforming the marginal country on the west coast of the Eyre Peninsula.
Strategically expanded and evolved through three generations of fathers and sons, the Mudamuckla landholding is said to be one of the state's largest contiguous cropping properties.
Mr Kuhlmann once described Mudabie's mighty annual sowing operation to Stock Journal as ... "It is the same area covered if I started seeding in Sydney and ended up driving to Perth".
The family's adoption of modern cropping methods such as stubble retention, no-till, wider row spacing, and summer weed control, all relate to water management and making the most of the EP's low rainfall.
Agents from JLL Agribusiness said offers above $20 million are sought for the walk-in walk-out sale.
Agents say the farm is an institutional-grade asset supporting a mixed-farming operation primarily focused on broadacre dryland cropping and a breeding flock of merinos for prime lamb and wool production.
Jock Grimshaw from JLL Agribusiness highlighted its contiguous productive capacity within a region which features well- established and essential agriculture infrastructure.
"With its position in the renowned EP, Mudabie enjoys proximity to the deep-sea Thevenard Port (Ceduna), creating immediate access to critical export channels, as well as multiple grain receival sites, all connected via direct frontage to the Eyre Highway, providing ease of access to end- markets," he said.
"This readymade network enhances its core appeal as a turnkey operation, with features including an extensive suite of plant and equipment, established management systems, and outstanding structural and ancillary improvements, including two historic homesteads, staff residences and an airstrip.
"With the property coming to market for the first time, we anticipate strong interest from corporate and institutional groups, drawn by the opportunity to secure geographical diversity via the Eyre Peninsula region at an unrivalled scale, as well as private operators seeking greater scale in the region due to the property's tightly held and high-performing history."
JLL agent Chris Holgar said Mudabie, which had about 12,470 arable hectares, was operated by a team with significant local knowledge and more than 70 years' experience in agriculture.
More than 40 years had been spent under the stewardship of Mr Kuhlmann, who took over as managing director in 1981 and continued the family legacy of leadership, evolution and best practice in management and acquisition.
"The Kuhlmann's ongoing investment in education, research and technology has positioned Mudabie as a leader in the agricultural sector," Mr Holgar said.
"Through a continued focus on incremental improvements and precision agriculture, they have been able to minimise risk while enhancing financial efficiency and profitability.
"This has played out across every level of the business, from practical strategies such as the implementation of risk mitigation via minimum tillage cropping systems to the introduction of remote management systems and the establishment of an independent Farm Advisory Board.
"It has allowed the property to best capitalise on strong growing conditions in recent years."
JLL agent Geoff Warriner said Mudabie's appeal was further enhanced by its comparative value proposition.
"Underpinned by best-practice management, Mudabie has been able to drive incremental improvements in cropping yields, creating a substantial impact on financial outcomes, with a return on asset averaging in excess of eight per cent on the past five years, significantly above industry average," he said.
"On a national basis, the region represents a strong value proposition when you consider land rates and productive capacity.
"Compared with many other mid-to-high rainfall cropping areas throughout Australia, it offers a stronger and more attractive return profile."
The expressions of interest campaign will close on March 14.
For more information contact the agents from JLL Agribusiness - Jock Grimshaw 0488 191840, Geoff Warriner on 0408 687880 and Chris Holgar on 0411 177167.
Mudabie history:
1911 - Charles "Harry" Kuhlmann relocates from the Barossa Valley to start farming in Mudamuckla.
1918 - Harry buys the first portion of land, which he had leased since his arrival.
1955 - Harry's son Frank Kuhlmann takes on sole management of the property.
1981 - Current owner Peter Kuhlmann starts at Mudabie as managing director.
2000 - Peter relocates to Adelaide and implements remote management systems
2012 - Peter gains national attention with multiple farming awards.
2024 - Mudabie offered for sale.
