Farm Online
Home/Cropping

SA property which proved modern farming's success on marginal land for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 9 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Mudabie operation near Ceduna is said to be one of the state's largest contiguous cropping properties. Pictures: JLL Agribusiness.
The Mudabie operation near Ceduna is said to be one of the state's largest contiguous cropping properties. Pictures: JLL Agribusiness.

One of South Australia's biggest cropping success stories is on the market for the first time in more than a century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.