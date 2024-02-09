Farm Online
Gardiner awards tertiary scholarships to seven Victorian students

February 9 2024 - 6:00pm
The 2024 Gardiner scholarship recipients Libby Clymo, Calivil, Vic; Clara Linn, Childers, Vic; Eloise Murnane, Warncoort, Vic; Alysha Toohill, Kyabram, Vic; Ella Bryant, Kaarimba, Vic; Alexandra Ingram, Timmering, Vic; and Harry Murphy, Irrewarra, Vic. Picture supplied
The 2024 Gardiner scholarship recipients Libby Clymo, Calivil, Vic; Clara Linn, Childers, Vic; Eloise Murnane, Warncoort, Vic; Alysha Toohill, Kyabram, Vic; Ella Bryant, Kaarimba, Vic; Alexandra Ingram, Timmering, Vic; and Harry Murphy, Irrewarra, Vic. Picture supplied

Seven students from Victorian dairy regions, starting their first year of tertiary study in 2024, have been honoured with scholarships from the Gardiner Foundation.

