'Innocuous' plan shut down as shire swears to protect farming 'at all costs'

JG
By Jessica Greenan
February 10 2024 - 10:00am
Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said it was imperative the shire protected productive agricultural land and the "right to farm".
A seemingly "innocuous" plan tabled before south-west Victorian councillors has been met with strong opposition amid a wider battle to protect agricultural land.

