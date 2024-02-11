Farm Online
Feed, soil moisture now above average in many cattle paddocks

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
February 12 2024 - 5:30am
Rain, and the feed it has now delivered to cattle paddocks, is setting the scene for a good few months of beef production.
Rain, and the feed it has now delivered to cattle paddocks, is setting the scene for a good few months of beef production.

Widespread rain across big swathes of cattle-growing country since November has now converted to a solid feedbase and good potential for stocking capacity and weight gains over the next few months.

