Autumn shaping up slightly drier, but neutral conditions to set in

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
February 9 2024 - 12:44pm
The April to June outlook is far more neutral for southern Australia than the March-May forecast. Source: Bureau of Meteorology.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has said autumn is likely to be slightly drier to neutral across the country, with the odds of exceeding average rainfall increasing further into the year.

