Global experts to provide insights into intensified dairy farm systems

More than 35 global and local industry experts will provide insights into intensified dairy farming at Raising the Roof 2024.
The event will be hosted by Dairy Australia and Agriculture Victoria from Tuesday, February 27, to Thursday, February 29, in the Hunter Valley in NSW.
It aims to equip Australian dairy farmers with information about global best practices with presentations from experts from around the world.
This year's panel includes speakers from Germany and the United States, including Karl Burgi, Alain Houle, Michael Heinrich, Scott Blevins and Dr Mike Wolf.
The event will also feature Australian experts in intensive farm systems and Australian dairy farmers who have transitioned to feedpads and contained housing.
Dairy Australia's national feeding and farm systems lead Karen Romano said the event provided a unique learning opportunity with access to technical specialists and insights from farmers.
"Dairy Australia is dedicated to empowering dairy farmers with business planning and risk management tools to enhance decision-making and improve profitability," Ms Romano said.
"Given that investments in infrastructure, such as contained housing systems and feedpads, are substantial for most farm businesses, seeking the right advice is crucial before making such a significant financial commitment."
The event will also feature presentations and discussions with industry leaders, as well as both virtual and in-person farm visits showcasing the latest innovative thinking in a variety of intensive farm systems.
For more information and to register, visit the Dairy Australia website.
