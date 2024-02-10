Luxury country living with stunning six bedroom homestead | Video

Laidley Heights property Goodlight is presented as an opportunity for a relaxed, tranquil yet conveniently accessible luxury country lifestyle.
Located five minutes drive from Laidley, 20 minutes from Gatton, and 40 minutes from Toowoomba, the 12 hectare (30 acre) property features a stunning six bedroom, three bathroom homestead that was completed in September 2020.
The well fenced freehold property boasts 10ha (25 acres) of rich black alluvial soil, plus a 2ha elevated house yard providing breathtaking views across irrigated horticultural land and Main Range National Park.
The air-conditioned residence has high-end finishes including oak timber herringbone flooring, Caesarstone benchtops, and two-pac cabinets.
The open-plan living/dining/kitchen area integrates with a north-east facing outdoor entertaining patio, complete with an outdoor kitchen and indoor-outdoor fireplace.
Other infrastructure includes a substantial 22x7.5m Colorbond shed with a 10.36 kW solar system.
The property is also connected to town water, has 85,000 litres of rainwater storage, and about a 500,000L dam.
There is also three-phase power, provisions for generator backup, internet connectivity, and a school bus service at the front gate.
Goodlight will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on March 1.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural Queensland.
