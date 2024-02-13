Golden Triangle grain machine with 3163 acres of cultivation

The 1506 hectare (3721 acre) property Belara is a Golden Triangle grain machine, fully developed for broadacre cultivation.
Accessed from Forest Creek Road, the freehold northern NSW property offered by Marcus and Charlotte Riddell is favourably located on the eastern side of the Newell Highway, about 18km north east of North Star, 31km south of Goondiwindi and 100km north of Moree.
Featuring quality, generally level to gently sloping brigalow, belah and wilga country, the property has soft reddish loams that run onto predominantly self-mulching chocolate scrub soils.
The soils and climate are proven to be well suited to growing both winter and summer cereal crops.
The property is considered 100 per cent developed for broadacre cultivation with cereal, oil seed and pulses planted in rotation.
About 85pc or 1280ha (3163 acres) of the property is currently cultivated, with A 370ha sorghum crop is included in the sale. The balance comprises of roads, open grazing country plus timber clumps and shade lines.
Water is a feature. There are two equipped bores that are strategically placed for spray water plus four dams.
There is 2925 tonnes of grain storage, including four new 275t Denny's silos. There are also six other silos, a 600t Tiger cage, and a 700t grain shed with electric roof auger plus four seed silos.
Other structural improvements include a 36x18m drive through machinery shed, a second machinery shed, and a workshop.
There is also a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead, a granny flat, and a four bedroom, two bathroom cottage.
Belara will be auctioned in Goondiwindi on March 8.
Contact Tim Gleeson, 0407 111 775, Ray White Rural, or Rob Tweedy, 0429 160 657, Goondiwindi Rural & Residential.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.