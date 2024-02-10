Impact of WA fertiliser fire to be assessed this week

The impact of a big fertiliser warehouse fire in Perth's suburbs late last week could well be felt by farmers right across the nation.
Nutrien Ag Solution's Kwinana warehouse was at least partly damaged by a fire in port facilities on Friday and although the fire is now out, the extent of the damage is still unknown.
The warehouse is in the industrial area to the city's south.
The WA Fire and Emergency Services Department said the fire started on a conveyor belt carrying sulphur from a ship to the storage facility, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Nutrien Ag Solutions has also been waiting for the devastated site to be declared safe so they can investigate the extent of the losses.
The warehouse is also believed to contain other agricultural supplies such as farm chemicals.
Nutrien Ag Solutions west region manager Andrew Duperouzel told media the 11 staff on site were safely evacuated.
Concerns have been raised on social media about the possible impact on lost fertiliser supplies as farmers gear up for this year's seeding operations.
Farmers in other states also suggested the fire could impact on fertiliser prices right across Australia, and are monitoring the extent of the losses.
Nutrien Ag Solutions has fertiliser depots in Geraldton, Albany, Esperance, Burgess, Bunbury as well as Kwinana.
The company has a bulk storage facility for UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) at Kwinana for liquid fertilisers and granular fertilisers.
