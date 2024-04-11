Florida's cow, calf producers prove a US beef industry powerhouse

Florida may not often be thought of as a key beef state, but it is without doubt one of the US beef industry's powerhouses.
Boasting about 900,000 cattle, the nation's most southern state is famed for its cow calf operations running in a more often than not tropical environment complete with alligators (think of crocodiles in Australia's north as a comparison.)
As a recent beef industry study tour hosted by animal health company Alltech Lienert Australia revealed, not only is Florida where "Brahma" (Brahman), "Brayford" (Braford) and Ultrablack cattle were developed, many producers have turned the often environment debate to their advantage and are now recognised as being part of the solution, rather than a problem.
Plenty of herds visited during the tour were derived from Angus, Charolais, "Herford" (Hereford) and Limousin bases, with Bos Indicus genetics used to produce smooth coated cattle better suited to handling ticks and the heat and humidity of the US's Sunshine State.
Alltech Lienert nutrition specialist Toby Doak, who hosted the Australia tour group, said it was clear ranchers operating in the hot, tropical conditions of Florida and its 1270mm (50 inches) annual rainfall faced many similar challenges to Australian producers in tropical grazing systems.
"The use of hay and mineral supplementation to ensure livestock performance is widespread," Mr Doak said.
"Mineral supplementation includes the adoption of Alltech's Blueprint loose lick supplement program utilising Alltech's Bioplex minerals to boost the immunity and fertility levels.
"Ranchers are also providing grain to growing cattle as a means of improving growth rates and to be able to run more livestock.
"Grain feeding is also being used to reduce the grazing pressure on pastures and to enhance animal health and help them to be more resilient to pests and disease."
It was also revealed that biting insects are also a big challenge, with cattle herds attacked by black, sand and horn flies as well as lice.
"Horn flies are probably the worst as their bite is painful and the insects can constantly annoy both grazing and resting cattle," Mr Doak said.
"Treatment is usually by using medicated eartags and backline pour-ons as well as compounds contained in dry licks that kill fly eggs in manure.
"That's a technology we're all keen to see registered in Australia."
Mr Doak said ensuring there was sufficient feed for cattle was also a challenge, particularly towards the back-end of winter.
"Deep root plants are required to maintain year round ground coverage as livestock can be hard on Florida's sandy soils.
"Pastures tend to stop growing in the cooler months and stock graze the paddocks down to the base late into the winter season," Mr Doak said.
"Typical pastures in Florida consist of a range of tropical and subtropical species dominated by bahia grass which is quick growing and highly competitive.
"The slightly acidic soils also grow plenty of florona and Bermuda grasses with major weight gains from bluestem and Indian grass.
"Like in Australia, ranchers are very aware of maintaining weight gains and having cows cycling while carrying a calf."
Brent Lawrence from Alltech Florida, who has been working with Florida producers for more than 20 years and also spent time with the Australian group, said grazing land was becoming increasingly scarce.
"Land is becoming increasingly more difficult to buy with land values regularly topping more than $10,000/acre ($24,500/ha) as a direct result of increased pressure from urban development," Mr Lawrence said.
The first cattle were brought to the US through Florida more than 500 years ago.
Settled by the Spanish, the coastal city of St Augustine was developed in the early 14th century as a fort positioned to protect Spain's regional interests against England and France.
Today the largest cattle operation in Florida is Deseret Ranches, which is also regarded as one of the most productive cow-calf ranches in the US.
Owned by the Mormon church, Deseret (which is also the name given to the unique Mormon alphabet) covers almost 121,406ha (300,000 acres), and maintains 44,000 head of beef cattle and a staff of 90 ranchers and their families.
