Farm Online
Home/Beef

Florida's cow, calf producers prove a US beef industry powerhouse

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 11 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Florida may not often be thought of as a key beef state, but it is without doubt one of the US beef industry's powerhouses. Picture Mark Phelps
Florida may not often be thought of as a key beef state, but it is without doubt one of the US beef industry's powerhouses. Picture Mark Phelps

Florida may not often be thought of as a key beef state, but it is without doubt one of the US beef industry's powerhouses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.