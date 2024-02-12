Offers over $7.5 million sought on impressive Sugarloaf | Video

Offers of between $7.5 million and $8m are now being sought on the impressive 542 hectare (1339 acre) New England property Sugarloaf.
Ideally suited to cattle, lambs or superfine wool production, the property is located between Armidale and Guyra on the Wollomombi River.
Sugarloaf features 80 per cent black basalt soils and 20pc trap and fine granite soils featuring improved pastures.
Water is also supplied to livestock across the picturesque property through a reticulated trough system.
Improvements include two four-bedroom homes, a three stand shearing shed, three sets of sheep yards, two sets of cattle yards, a hay shed and two machinery sheds.
Contact Mark Atkin, 0455 310 657, or Craig Waters, 0448 389 025, Elders, Armidale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.