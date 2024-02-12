Farm Online
Home/News

Offers over $7.5 million sought on impressive Sugarloaf | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Offers of between $7.5 million and $8m are now being sought on the impressive 542 hectare (1339 acre) New England property Sugarloaf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.