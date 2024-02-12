Farm Online
Live-ex to Indo on hold as general election holds up permits

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated February 12 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 11:00am
Australian cattle in an Indonesia feedlot. Picture MLA.
Australian cattle in an Indonesia feedlot. Picture MLA.

Northern pastoralists are hoping the running of general elections in Indonesia this week will see movement on the delays in the issuance of import permits for live cattle.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

