'Big mistake': Joyce reveals reason behind late-night footpath video

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
February 12 2024 - 11:12am
Nationals frontbencher Barnaby Joyce said he made a 'big mistake' in reference to being filmed lying on a Canberra footpath on February 7. Pictures by AAP Image/Mick Tsikas and Sunrise
Barnaby Joyce has cited a combination of alcohol with a prescription drug in leading to the February 7 video of him swearing into his phone while lying on a Canberra street.

