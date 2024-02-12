Farm Online
Just over $3 million suggested price for two SA cropping farms

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 13 2024 - 8:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Two farms at the top of the EP are for sale or lease. Pictures: CBRE Agribusiness.
Two farms at the top of the EP are for sale or lease. Pictures: CBRE Agribusiness.

Agents have set a suggested price of around $1295 per arable acre for the sale or lease of two cropping properties at the top of SA's Eyre Peninsula near Kyancutta.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

