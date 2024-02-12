Just over $3 million suggested price for two SA cropping farms

Agents have set a suggested price of around $1295 per arable acre for the sale or lease of two cropping properties at the top of SA's Eyre Peninsula near Kyancutta.
Vendors Barry Mitchell and Robyn Henwood are offering Orr-Young and Leibich's across a combined 1211 hectares (2992 acres).
The properties are 608ha (489ha arable) and 603ha (501ha arable) and are available in one line or as individual properties, with a price expectation of $3200 per arable hectare.
At that suggested price from CBRE Agribusiness, the farms are on the market for around $3.17 million.
Orr-Young is on Simpson Road and Leibich's is located on Leibich Road - adjacent to each other on the Eyre Highway and adjoining Kyancutta township to the northwest.
Both properties have a lease agreement in place until next month.
The properties' soil types include grey calcareous loams, sandy loam rises, and sand over clay with sections of limestone.
Electricity and mains water are provided.
"Historical rotations have included pasture, wheat and barley which have all benefited from regular fertiliser applications," CBRE's Angus Bills said.
Kyancutta's average annual rainfall is around 310mm.
Topography is gently undulating.
CBRE Agribusiness's Angus Bills is managing the sale via an expression of interest campaign due to close March 14 if not sold or leased prior.
For more information contact Angus Bills on 0400 859634 and John Harrison 0404 335267.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.