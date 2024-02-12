Farm Online
Halve meat and dairy in diets: latest UN study on fixing climate

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
February 12 2024 - 2:00pm
How will red meat fare in the review of the Australian Dietary Guidelines?
Pressure to factor climate change into national dietary guidelines, extending the role beyond health and disease prevention, is ramping up across the globe and nutritionists warn red meat will likely be a casualty.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

