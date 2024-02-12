Dairy farmers descend on Melbourne for Australian Dairy Conference

Dairy farmers from around Australia have descended on Melbourne for the Australian Dairy Conference.
The event has attracted more than 600 delegates from all dairy regions.
It kicked off with a young farmers networking function and welcome function in Melbourne on Monday, February 12.
MC Tom Newton introduced the array of international speakers who will feature across the two days of the conference.
Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker said the conference's theme the Power of Purpose resonated with the industry at a time when things were moving so fast.
"This is our time," he said.
Mr Dedoncker said he and other dairy processor CEOs were coming together more frequently - having met in December and September.
"We are starting to talk about the things we can come together for a common reason and start to make positive change," he said.
"You think about that word change.
"There is one phrase that says you can never stand in the same river - that is change, it is flowing.
"How fast is our world flowing at the moment."
Mr Dedoncker said the power of purpose theme was all about making a difference.
