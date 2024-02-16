Farm Online
Home/News

Yet another historic church in western Victoria offered for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 17 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Dartmoor's former Presbyterian church was re-built with Mount Gambier stone in 1961. Pictures: A1 Real Estate Solutions.
Dartmoor's former Presbyterian church was re-built with Mount Gambier stone in 1961. Pictures: A1 Real Estate Solutions.

Dartmoor's historic church has a major point of difference from the many others across rural Australia which have been sold in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.