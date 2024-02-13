Farm Online
Home/Beef

Demand for cattle hot but price rise may now have run its course

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
February 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queenslanders with rain are driving the cattle market at the moment.
Queenslanders with rain are driving the cattle market at the moment.

Red hot demand from Queenslanders with feed in the pipeline courtesy of rain is keeping solid upward pressure on the cattle market despite plenty of supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.